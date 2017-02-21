HQs in New York honored memory of deceased Permanent Representative of Russia to UN

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ The United Nations Security Council and the General Assembly have today mourned the passing Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to United Nations Vitaly Churkin, who has suddenly died a day before in New York.

Report informs, a number of diplomats around the world have expressed deepest condolences to family and friends of Vitaly Churkin.

Ambassador Churkin spent more than 40 years at the Russian Diplomatic Service, headed the Russian Mission to the UN for more than a decade and would have turned 65 today, February 21.

In a statement today, members of the Security Council also expressed their deep condolences to the family of the Ambassador, the Government and the Russian people.

Also today, the General Assembly held a moment of silence honoring the envoy's memory.

Vitaly Churkin, held the post of Russian Ambassador to the UN in April 2006 and prior to that he served as ambassador to Canada and Belgium.