Head of the Iraqi police of Diyala province killed in a terrorist attack

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Police Chief in Iraq's Diyala province, Colonel Khaled el-Karahi was killed in an attack.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, chairman of the Security Committee of the province Sadiq al-Husseini said .

According to him, car of the chief of police was undermined in the south of the administrative center of the province - the city of Baquba, located 50 kilometers northeast of Baghdad.According to the preliminary data, an explosive device was placed under the bottom of service car of el-Karahi and undermined.The explosion also killed a police officer accompanying the colonel.

Representatives of the investigating authorities of Diyala believe that the attack in Baquba organized by supporters of the terrorist group "Islamic State."