Head of EU parliament in self-isolation as precaution

The president of the European Parliament, Davide Sassoli, said Tuesday he was in self-isolation at his Brussels home as a precaution after having traveled to Italy.

“Parliament will continue to work to exercise its duties. No virus can block democracy,” Sassoli, an Italian, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The European Parliament on Monday decided to shorten its monthly gathering due to concerns that hundreds of lawmakers sitting together could spread the coronavirus, an official said.

The plenary session was initially scheduled to be held in Strasbourg, France, but it was canceled due to concerns that travel there would increase coronavirus risks.

