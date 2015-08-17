​Hamas delegation heads to Cairo to discuss ceasefire with Israel

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ The highest-level delegation of representatives of the Palestinian movement Hamas, goes to Egypt to negotiate a long term ceasefire with Israel, Report informs citing Russian media.

One of the leaders of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh will head the delegation, according to sources of Jerusalem Post. Apart from Egypt, is it expected, that representatives of the Palestinian movement will visit Qatar and Turkey.

According to other sources, the newspaper, the delegation of the Palestinian movement was invited to Cairo for a meeting with the head of Egyptian Intelligence "to discuss efforts to achieve long-term ceasefire with Israel."