Gunmen shot dead 20 workers in Pakistan

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Unidentified gunmen opened fire last night to camp workers in the Pakistani city of Turbat (south-western province of Balochistan), Report informs referring to Russian RIA Novosti agency.

As a result, killed at least 20 people and three injured, local media says.

According to information, The workers were attacked from Sindh and Punjab provinces, engaged in construction of bridge on Sohrab causeway. It is noted that the attackers moved away from the the scene on a motorcycles.

Police began investigation on causes of the incident. None of terrorist groups existing in Balochistan didn't take the responsibility for the attack.