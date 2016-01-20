Number of victims of attack on university in Pakistan reaches 21 - UPDATED

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ The number of victims of the rebel attack Bacha Khan University in northwest Pakistan has increased, according to preliminary data, up to 21 people. Report informs referring to the agency Dawn.

University campuses were evacuated from the student dormitories. Security forces and rescue workers arrived at the scene.

There were about three thousand students at the time of the attack.

***09:57

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ At least three gunmen have reportedly attacked Bacha Khan University in northwest Pakistan, Report informs referring to foreign media.

The attack was followed by at least two explosions.

As a result one person was killed and six wounded.