Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ Unknown people attacked the Afghan intelligence training center in Kabul.

Report informs referring to the TOLO News, the fire was opened on National Directorate of Security from the nearby constructed building.

Security forces arrived on the scene, the shooting continues.

The are no reports about casualties.

Khaama Press reported that the explosion occurred in the city which was followed by sounds of gunshots.