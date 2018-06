Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ A gunman has shot dead two police officers sitting inside a patrol car in New York before killing himself.

The shooting took place on Saturday afternoon in Brooklyn's Bedford-Stuyvesant neighbourhood. Both officers were rushed to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The suspect ran into a subway station near the scene of the attack where he then shot himself, officials say, informs Report citing BBC.

It is not clear yet why the officers were attacked.