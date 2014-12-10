Gulf countries to establish military union

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Six Gulf countries expressed concern about the proliferation of extremist groups in the region at the last summit in Doha.

Report informs referring to the Associated Press, the parties decided to establish a unified naval force and police.The coalition includes Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and the United Arab Emirates.The headquarters of the naval forces will be in Bahrain.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Khalid bin Muhammad Al-Attiyah said that, the police service can help in the fight against terrorism. This coalition will be similar to Interpol. However, its activity will be within the gulf, he says.