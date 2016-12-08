Group of immigrants from Armenia held in Belgium on fraud

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ About 50 people were arrested in Belgium on suspicion of betting fraud on matches of the tournament series of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) - Challenger, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

According to the Derniere heure, suspects did bookmakers betting on matches, results of which they knew in advance. Prosecutor's in Brussels, Antwerp, Ghent and Bruges have opened 18 criminal cases.

The investigating authorities believe that fraudsters are natives of Armenia.

The investigation does not exclude that the large-scale fraud related to the detention of suspects may follow in other European countries.