Greece president vote inconclusive after first round

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ The government's candidate got 160 votes - 40 short of an outright win.

If Stavros Dimas fails to get elected after two more voting rounds over the next fortnight, there will be an early general election, informs Report citing BBC.

A second presidential vote - in which the winner will also require 200 votes for a victory - will now be held on 23 December.

A third vote is scheduled for 29 December. For that election, a total of 180 parliamentary votes would be enough to secure a win.

Greece's two-party coalition has 155 seats and needs support from opposition or independent lawmakers to ensure a win for Mr Dimas.

"There are another two rounds ahead of us," Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said while leaving parliament after the vote. "I hold hope that a [new] president will be elected.

"The conditions are difficult for the country, and I am certain that lawmakers are aware that the country must not enter troubled times."

Anger over tough austerity measures - demanded by international creditors - has fuelled many protests in Greece.

The parliamentary vote is being keenly watched by leaders in Europe as several countries become increasingly frustrated with austerity and Brussels-led policies.

Many Greeks have complained of great hardship resulting from public sector job cuts and savings in welfare budgets.