​Global COVID-19 cases top 3m

The global tally of COVID-19 pandemic has spiked to 3,002,876.

The number of people who recovered from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has risen to 882,482 worldwide, while 207,071 people died from the infection.

Most cases are in the US (987,322), Spain (226,629), and Italy (197,675).

Neighboring Turkey reported 110,130 cases, 2,805 deaths so far.

To date, Iran confirmed 90,481 cases and 5,710 fatalities.

Azerbaijan’s confirmed tally stands at 1,645 as of April 26. The death toll is 21 in the country.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 210 countries and territories since then.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.