Germany's Steinmeier: "Brexit vote marks a sad day for Europe"

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Friday that Britain's vote to leave the European Union marked a sad day for Europe, Report informs referring to the BBC.

"The news from Britain is really sobering. It looks like a sad day for Europe and Britain," the German Foreign Ministry quoted Steinmeier as saying on its official Twitter account.

German Economy Minister and Vice-Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel labeled on Friday the day of the EU referendum in Britain a "bad day" for Europe.

"Damn! A bad day for Europe", Gabriel said in the Twitter posting.

Former Finnish Prime Minister Alexander Stubb called Britain's vote to leave the European Union a "bad nightmare.

“Please tell me I’m still sleeping and this is all just a bad nightmare!” Stubb, who was prime minister in 2014-15 and finance minister until this week, wrote on his Twitter feed.

Notably, the UK has voted by 52% to 48% to leave the European Union after 43 years in an historic referendum.