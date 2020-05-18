​Germany reports decline in active COVID-19 cases

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Germany has increased by 177 in the last 24 hours (583 yesterday) and 14 patients have passed away (33 yesterday), the Robert Koch Institute, a part of the country's Health Ministry, said on Monday, as Germany has been softening its coronavirus response measures.

There have been a total of 174,697 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Germany since the beginning of the epidemic, along with 7,935 deaths and over 154,600 recoveries.

The German capital of Berlin has recorded 6,458 COVID-19 cases.

Germany went into COVID-19 lockdown in mid-March and has been easing restrictions since late April. At the same time, the country extended social distancing until June 5 to preserve the progress made during the first phase of lockdown easing.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China's Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 212 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 4,805,000 globally, resulting in more than 1,860,000 recoveries and over 316,000 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.