German reporter and baby kidnapped in Syria freed

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ German reporter and her baby, taken hostage in Syria have been freed.

Report informs citing TASS, the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) human rights organization declares.

According to the information, the reporter and her baby are in German Consulate to Turkey.

German Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the German citizens are doing well, under the circumstances and the embassy officials were helping the woman and toddler to prepare to return to Germany.

According to unofficial information, the journalist worked for the "Süddeutsche Zeitung" newspaper and broadcaster "NDR". She had been kidnapped by the al-Nusra Front militant group and gave birth to her son while being a hostage in Syria.

Notably, the reporter was kidnapped a year ago. The militants allegedly demanded several million euros in ransom. It is unclear if any money was paid.