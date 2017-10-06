German Meteorological Service: Powerful storm kills 7

Baku. 6 October. RERORT.AZ/ Seven people died on Thursday in a storm that had Hurricane Javier winds in northern and eastern Germany, knocked down trees and cranes, and cut off rail transport.

Report informs citing the Haberturk, German Meteorological Service has reported.

The movement of passenger trains from Berlin to the north, south and east of the country has been temporarily suspended.

The hurricane was stronger in the provinces of Berlin and Brandenburg.

4 people killed in Brandenburg, 1 in Hamburg, 1 in Berlin, 1 in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

The hurricane speed was 180 km/h.