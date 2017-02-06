German FM: Russia and US will agree without compromising Ukraine or Europe

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ We must all hope that if there is de-escalation between these two world powers, it will be good for the development of the situation in Syria, for the development of the situation in Ukraine and for the disarmament process in Europe

Report informs citing the DW, Germany's new Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sigmar Gabriel said.

According to Sigmar Gabriel, potential rapprochement between Russia and the United States could contribute to the settlement of international crises, such as the ones in Syria and Ukraine, Gabriel told the German ARD broadcaster.

Minister added that he comes from the fact that the new administration of US President Donald Trump still engaged in the elaboration of the strategy against Moscow.

Speaking of policy of Washington, the head of the German Foreign Ministry warned that Europe must not wait for the US decision. "We must show self-confidence and act as a united front, to play a significant role in world politics", Gabriel said.