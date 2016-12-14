German defence minister’s attire in Saudi Arabia sparks controversy

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ A few days after the German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for a ban on the burqa, her minister of defence has refused to wear the hijab or the abaya on an official visit to Saudi Arabia.

Report informs referring to the Ifpnews, Ursula von der Leyen had said that while “of course she respects the customs and traditions of the country”, she would not be wearing the conservative clothing usually required by all women in the Persian Gulf state.

“No woman in my delegation will be required to wear the abaya, as the right to choose one’s attire is a right shared by men and women equally,” she added, expressing anger at the pressure placed on visiting women to cover up.

The minister was in Riyadh last Thursday for a meeting with her Saudi counterpart, Mohammad bin Salman al Saud, the Deputy Crown Prince.