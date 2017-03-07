 Top
    Close photo mode

    General Motors will lay off over 1000 jobs

    2 000 jobs cut in January

    Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ General Motors Co (GM.N) intends to lay off 1,100 workers in its plant in Michigan, US as it shifts production of a vehicle to Tennessee.

    Report informs citing Reuters quotes the company's statement.

    GM has said the $1 billion investment would allow it to create or retain 1,500 U.S. jobs.

    GM said in November it would cut about 2,000 jobs when it ended the third shift at its Lordstown, Ohio, and Lansing Grand River plants in January. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi