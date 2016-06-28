​General Assembly will elect five new non-permanent members of UN Security Council

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 28, General Assembly will hold election of five new non-permanent UN Security Council members for 2017-2018.

Report informs, three countries - Italy, the Netherlands and Sweden run for two seats from the Western European and other countries. From the group of Latin American countries only one state - Bolivia runs for a seat.

The group of Asian and Pacific States has two candidates for one seat: Kazakhstan and Thailand. Kazakhstan has never been elected to the UN Security Council. Thailand was a member of the Board in 1985-1986.

Last year Egypt, Senegal, Ukraine, and Uruguay were elected non-permanent members of the Council for 2016-2017.

From December 31 this year Angola, Malaysia, Venezuela, New Zealand and Spain released their seats in the Security Council.

The Security Council consists of fifteen members. Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States are permanent members of the Security Council. Ten non-permanent members are elected by the General Assembly for two years. Every year five of 10 non-permanent members are changed.