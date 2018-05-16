 Top
    Gaza strip refused humanitarian aid from Israel

    Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ / Israel donated two trucks carrying large amounts of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

    Report was reported by the Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan.

    The report notes that the local authorities have refused to receive the humanitarian aid and has instructed the local authorities to return them to Israel.

    As a result of  clashes with Israeli soldiers on the border of the Gaza Strip  more than  60 Palestinians protesting against opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem were killed. About 3 thousand others were injured.

