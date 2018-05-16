Gaza strip refused humanitarian aid from Israel

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ / Israel donated two trucks carrying large amounts of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Report was reported by the Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The report notes that the local authorities have refused to receive the humanitarian aid and has instructed the local authorities to return them to Israel.

As a result of clashes with Israeli soldiers on the border of the Gaza Strip more than 60 Palestinians protesting against opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem were killed. About 3 thousand others were injured.