Gates makes largest donation since 2000

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Microsoft founder, billionaire Bill Gates donated $4.6 billion.

Report informs, Bloomberg quotes US Securities & Exchange Commission.

According to information, Bill Gates made his largest gift since the turn of the century, giving away Microsoft Corp. shares that accounted for 5 percent of his fortune, the world’s biggest. It’s the largest gift of Microsoft shares that Gates has made since 2000.

While the recipient of the gift wasn’t specified, Gates has made the majority of his donations to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the charity he and his wife use to direct their philanthropic efforts.