    French Prime Minister's visit to Israel postponed

    Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ The visit of French Prime Minister Eduard Filipen to Israel has been postponed.

    Report informs citing the TRTHaber, French government has circulated information.

    The reason for the postponement was the fact that the government, including the prime minister, had a tight schedule in the coming days. This includes reform in the French Railway, and joint events with public organizations.

    Notably, E. Filipen planned to visit Israel on May 31 for two days. 

