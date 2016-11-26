French president calls for lifting trade embargo against Cuba

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ Embargo against Cuba should be completely abolished.

Report informs referring to the TASS, French president Francois Hollande said.

"Speaking on the occasion of Fidel Castro's death, I would like to stress that the embargo that has a negative impact on Cuba should be lifted. It’s necessary to ensure prospects for the future in Cuba.

The French leader added that Cuba should be a full-fledged partner within the framework of the international community.



