​French President arrives in Cuba for the first time in 100 years

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ French President Francois Hollande arrived in Havana with the first official visit of French delegation to Cuba. During the visit he will meet with Cuban leader Raul Castro.

Report informs citing AFP, the French leader will stay only one day in the Cuban capital.

Francois Hollande became the first Western leader, who arrived in Cuba with the official visit, and also the first French president to visit the country for the first time in more than 100 years.