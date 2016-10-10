French Foreign Ministry named terms for Hollande-Putin meeting

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ French President Francois Hollande will make a decision about meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, "considering the situation in Aleppo and Syria.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Marc Ayrault said.

"If French President decides to meet with Russian president, it will not be for an exchange of courtesies, but to tell the truth", Ayraut said.

Earlier, French President said that he was not sure he could find the time to meet with the Russian president during his visit to Paris on October 19.