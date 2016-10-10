 Top
    Close photo mode

    French Foreign Ministry named terms for Hollande-Putin meeting

    Ayraut: Hollande will make a decision, taking into account the situation in Aleppo and Syria

    Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ French President Francois Hollande will make a decision about meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, "considering the situation in Aleppo and Syria.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Marc Ayrault said.

    "If French President decides to meet with Russian president, it will not be for an exchange of courtesies, but to tell the truth",  Ayraut said.

    Earlier, French President said that he was not sure he could find the time to meet with the Russian president during his visit to Paris on October 19.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi