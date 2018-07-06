French FM: Response to US sanctions against Iran to be worked out by November

© Liberation

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ / A multilateral response to US sanctions against Iran and its trading enterprises will be developed by November.

Report informs citing the TASS, the head of the French Foreign Ministry, Jean-Yves Le Drian told to local radio RTL.

"This topic is on the agenda," the French Minister said.

He recalled that the sanctions will be effective in August.

"Before that, we have too little time. But by November, when the second wave is expected, we should work out solutions," Le Drian added.