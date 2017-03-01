François Fillon: I will continue election race despite accusations

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ François Fillon, the conservative French presidential candidate announced his intention to continue the race, despite charges against him of embezzlement and creating fictitious jobs.

Report informs citing the TASS, politician has said at urgently called press conference at his campaign headquarters in Paris.

"I will not give in, I will not surrender, I will not pull out, I'll fight to the end," he said in a speech.

He confirmed that he had received a subpoena on March 15 on charges of embezzlement, but he denies the charges.