France to convene international conference on combating terrorist financing

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ France plans to hold an international conference on the fight against terrorist financing.

Report informs citing TASS, French President Emmanuel Macron said at annual meeting of French ambassadors in Paris on Tuesday.

The French president emphasized that countering terrorist financing should be a key direction in the fight against this global phenomenon.

"If we want to achieve results in combating terrorism and its financing, we need to maintain ties with everybody and have a clear timetable and clearly defined priorities. That is why France will hold an international conference on combating terrorist financing at the beginning of next year," he said.

However, he provided no further details on the meeting’s format and its participants.

Notably, annual meeting of French ambassadors is also attended by French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Aurelia Bouchez.

