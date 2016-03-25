 Top
    Close photo mode

    France minibus crash: all 12 passengers killed in truck collision

    Twelve Portuguese travellers on way from Switzerland to Portugal killed in Allier, central France, after late-night collision

    Baku. 25 March. REPORT.AZ/ Twelve people have been killed when the minibus they were travelling in collided with a heavy truck late on Thursday in central France, local authorities said, Report informs La Montagne writes.

    The minibus was travelling from Switzerland to Portugal when the accident happened on a major route passing through Montbeugny in Allier just before midnight.

    “The 12 passengers of the minibus, who were all Portuguese, are dead,” a statement from the local authority said.

    The youngest victim was a girl of about 12, local government official David Delavoet said.

    The minibus had swerved into the path of oncoming traffic and collided head-on with the truck, officials said.

    The driver of the minibus and the two Italian drivers of the truck survived the crash with minor injuries, the local authority said.

    A local village hall is being used as a temporary morgue.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi