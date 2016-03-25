France minibus crash: all 12 passengers killed in truck collision

Baku. 25 March. REPORT.AZ/ Twelve people have been killed when the minibus they were travelling in collided with a heavy truck late on Thursday in central France, local authorities said, Report informs La Montagne writes.

The minibus was travelling from Switzerland to Portugal when the accident happened on a major route passing through Montbeugny in Allier just before midnight.

“The 12 passengers of the minibus, who were all Portuguese, are dead,” a statement from the local authority said.

The youngest victim was a girl of about 12, local government official David Delavoet said.

The minibus had swerved into the path of oncoming traffic and collided head-on with the truck, officials said.

The driver of the minibus and the two Italian drivers of the truck survived the crash with minor injuries, the local authority said.

A local village hall is being used as a temporary morgue.