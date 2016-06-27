France, Germany and Italy to discuss UK's EU exit

Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ Leading EU powers will be meeting to discuss the fallout from the UK's decision to leave the European Union, Report informs citing the BBC.

The leaders of Germany, France and Italy meet in Berlin, with the speed of negotiations for Britain's exit high on the agenda.

UK finance minister George Osborne made a statement to try to calm markets, insisting the economy remained strong.

UK shares have remained volatile in the wake of the vote, while the pound fell further against the dollar.

Last Thursday, Britain voted by 52% to 48% to leave the EU.