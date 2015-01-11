France attacks: Million-strong unity rally in Paris

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ More than a million people have taken part in a unity march in Paris, after 17 people were killed during three days of deadly attacks in France's capital.

One French official described it as the largest march in the country's history.

More than 40 world leaders joined the start of the march, linking arms in an act of solidarity.

The marchers wanted to demonstrate unity after the attacks on satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, police officers, and a kosher supermarket.

"Paris is the capital of the world today," French leader Francois Hollande said.

The rally, led by relatives of the victims of last week's attacks, began at the Place de la Republique.

The interior ministry said the turnout was "unprecedented", and that the march was too large to count. Estimates ranged from 1.3 million to two million marchers.

Outside Paris, several other French cities also held rallies with a combined turnout of at least one million, AFP news agency reported.

World leaders, including British Prime Minister David Cameron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas joined the beginning of the Paris march.

They observed a minute's silence before the march began.

About 2,000 police officers and 1,350 soldiers - including elite marksmen on rooftops - were deployed to protect participants.

The march was split into two routes for security purposes. Both rallies began at the Place de la Republique and finished at the Place de la Nation.