Four Tajikistan border guards abducted by Taliban militants

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Taliban militants abducted 4 Tajikistan border guards at Gunduz province located at Tajikistan-Afghanistan border.

Report informs citing BBC news, Kunduz law enforcement authorities know the whereabouts of the abducted border guards and the operation to free them has already been launched.

They allegedly crossed the border to cut firewood in one of forests of the woloswali of Imam Sahib.

Taliban militants want to exchange the abducted Tajik border guards for their supporters who are being held in jails in Tajikistan, Afghanistan police says.

State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan (SCNS) is investigating the incident. The Committee refrained from giving further details.