Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Four killed in Iranian attack on Israel's Haifa

    Other countries
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 15:25
    Four killed in Iranian attack on Israel's Haifa

    The bodies of four people were recovered from under the rubble at the site of an Iranian ballistic missile impact in Haifa, Israel, rescue services said Monday, as a fresh barrage targeting the same area lightly wounded four people and caused additional damage, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    The Fire and Rescue Service said early Monday that following hours of efforts alongside the Home Front Command, forces "rescued two trapped individuals found under the rubble without signs of life." The two were a man and woman in their 80s.

    A few hours later, it was announced that a third body - that of a man in his 40s - had been found underneath the wreckage of the building.

    A short time after that, rescue forces said they had also recovered the body of a woman aged 35. The final body was recovered some 18 hours after the missile hit.

    Four people were initially reported missing after the strike, first responders said late Sunday, adding that the building was at "serious" risk of collapse.

    None of the dead have been publicly named.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Iranian attacks
    İranın Hayfaya hücumu nəticəsində 4 nəfər ölüb
    В результате иранской атаки по Хайфе погибло 4 человека

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