Four humanitarian aircrafts land in Yemen

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ Three humanitarian aircrafts of the United Nations and one more belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Saturday landed at the international airport of Sanaa in Yemen, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

"Four aircrafts have recently arrived at Sana'a International Airport: two United Nations flights, one belonging to UNICEF, which brought 15 tons of vaccines for children and another one owned by the International Red Cross," the source said.

The heads of UN humanitarian organizations called on the Arab coalition to completely abolish the Yemeni blockade, since partial lifting of the blockade does not contribute to improving the humanitarian situation in the country and can lead to new victims, hunger and epidemics.