Former PM of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif sentenced to 10 years in prison

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ / Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif sentenced to ten years in prison for the corruption case, Report informs citing the TASS.

Sharif, who became Prime Minister for the third time in 2013 (previously held the post in 1990-1993 and 1997-1999), was recognized by the Supreme court as "not corresponding to the position" on July 28, 2017 and resigned.

Charges against Sharif were disclosed after publication of information in press from the so-called Panamanian dossier (documents of the Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca, engaged in the registration and maintenance of offshore companies) in the spring of 2016.