Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif sentenced to 7 years in prison

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ A Pakistani anti-corruption court on Monday jailed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for seven years on graft charges he says were politically motivated, Report informs citing the TASS.

Sharif, who denies wrongdoing, was jailed in July in a different corruption case but bailed on appeal when the Islamabad High Court suspended his 10-year sentence in September.

His party lost general elections in July while he was in jail.

The accountability court judge Muhammad Arshad Malik had reserved the judgment after completion of hearing in Al-Azizia Steel Mills and the Flagship Investment cases against the deposed PM last week. By a court decision on the first charge, Sharif was sentenced to seven years, as well as a fine in the amount of $ 2.5 million. In the second trial, the prime minister was acquitted.

In total, three criminal corruption cases were opened against Sharif. The first trial was completed on July 6, 2018. Then Sharif was sentenced to 10 years in prison and a fine of $ 8 million.