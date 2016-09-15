 Top
    Close photo mode

    Former militiaman: Philippines president ordered extrajudicial killings

    Edgar Matobato said that Rodrigo Duterte personally instructed him and other assassins how to commit crimes

    Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ Former Filipinos militiaman Edgar Matobato stated that the country's current president Rodrigo Duterte ordered extrajudicial killings of criminals and his opponents during the time as mayor of Davao.

    Report informs citing the BBC.

    During Senate hearings, E.Matobato said that R.Duterte personally instructed him and other assassins how to commit crimes.

    According to him, about thousand people were killed by such extrajudicial killings.

    Earlier, R.Duterte rejected accusations of the crimes. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi