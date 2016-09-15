Former militiaman: Philippines president ordered extrajudicial killings

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ Former Filipinos militiaman Edgar Matobato stated that the country's current president Rodrigo Duterte ordered extrajudicial killings of criminals and his opponents during the time as mayor of Davao.

Report informs citing the BBC.

During Senate hearings, E.Matobato said that R.Duterte personally instructed him and other assassins how to commit crimes.

According to him, about thousand people were killed by such extrajudicial killings.

Earlier, R.Duterte rejected accusations of the crimes.