Former Bosnia Serb leader Radovan Karadzic 'responsible for crimes against humanity'

Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic was responsible for crimes against humanity, including murder and persecution, in the municipalities of Bosnia, one of the two principle charges he faced said UN judges, Report informs citing Reuters.

He was acquitted of a first account of genocide in connection with the municipalities, but judges have yet to rule on the 1995 massacre in Srebrenica, Europe's worst since World War Two, in which 8,000 Muslims died, in connection with which Karadzic is charged with a second count of genocide.