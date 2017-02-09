MFA: Romania poses a threat to Russia's security

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Moscow considers Romania as a country that poses a threat to Russia's security, after the appearance of Missile defense elements of USA on its territory.

Report informs citing the Interfax, Russian Foreign Ministry's Fourth European Department Director Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said.

He said that the Romanian side was stated about this.

According to him, deployment of US missile defense system is extremely complicated Russian-Romanian cooperation and collaboration".

Botsan-Kharchenko added that, despite this, Russia will strive to interact constructivelywith the Romanian authorities.