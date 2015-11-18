 Top
    ​FM of Luxembourg: Institute of Schengen in the EU is now more important than Euro

    If Schengen is defeated, the European identity is defeated

    Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Institute of Schengen in a migration crisis is more important to the integrity of the EU than the European single currency. Report informs citing the Russian media, this was stated by the Foreign Minister of the EU Presidency of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn.

    "If Schengen is defeated, the European identity is defeated" said Asselborn.

    "I think that now Schengen, perhaps is even more important than the euro," he added. Jean Asselborn expressed hope that if the EU is able to work together, the EU will be able to successfully overcome the migration crisis.

