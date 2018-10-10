Florida shopping centre shooting: two killed, two injured

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Two people have been killed and more are reported injured after a gunman opened fire at a Florida shopping centre, Report informs citing The New York Times.
According to eyewitnesses, the sounds of ten shots were heard.
Tural AsadiNews Author
