Floods kill nearly 70 in Pakistan

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ Rescuers have been battling to reach thousands of people stranded by floods and landslides in several regions of Pakistan, officials said, Report informs citing the BBC.

So far 70 people have been killed and dozens of others injured in separate rain-related accidents such as landslides or house collapses.

Over 70 shops near Peshawar in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, as well as a number of bridges and roads have been washed away by the flood waters.

The torrential rains and hailstorms in various areas of the province have also led to serious losses to orchards and other standing crops.

Nasim Atakhar, a local resident from Danna village in Kashmir, said many of her properties were left buried under rubble.

"There was rain which caused landslides. I became homeless as my house collapsed. The roof fell in, the walls were caved in. My children are sitting under the open sky. My cattle and belongings were trapped under the debris."

Hundreds of passengers have also been stranded on the Karakorum Highway between Gilgit and Chilas due to the landslides triggered by the rains which blocked the road.