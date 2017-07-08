Floods and showers kill 26 people in southern China

© Ria.ru

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ The prolonged downpours and floods killed 26 people in the Guangxi-Zhuang Autonomous Region in the south of China, another 8 residents are reported missing, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

As a result of heavy rains, which continue from July 1, the water level in the local rivers has increased significantly, floods have been recorded in 13 cities, the most affected are the Guilin, Nanning, Wuzhou, Baise, Guigang, Hezhou, Qinzhou, Beihai.

Showers and floods affected the lives of more than 1.88 million people, the authorities evacuated about 185 thousand residents to safer places.