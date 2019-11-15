Flooding in Venice: Authorities warned of a new rise in water level

A new peak of water rise - up to 150 cm above sea level at a critical mark of 130 cm - is expected in Venice today, city authorities reported on Twitter, Report informs citing TASS.

The mayor of Venice, Luigi Brugnaro, urged residents and visitors not to go outside. On the eve of November 14, the water level in the city rose to a mark of 125 cm. On November 15, the Italian Civil Protection Department announced the last - red - weather hazard level in the Veneto region. Due to the impending new wave of severe weather conditions, schools are closed in almost 30 cities. Weather forecasters also warned of snowfalls in Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto and Trentino Alto Adige - it is expected that snowfall up to 70 cm expected in some places. Rainfall and thunderstorms will fall on most of the country's territory on Friday.