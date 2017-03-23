Fire in Ukraine military depot evacuates up to 20,000 people - VIDEO

Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ About 20,000 people were evacuated from settlements in the area of a detonation of an ammunition depot in Kharkov region, Ukraine.

Report informs, state service of Ukraine for emergency situations has reported.

"Evacuation of the population continues: 2,700 people were evacuated from the village of Verbovka to Prishib (16 km from Balakleya), 806 people left village of Yakovenkovo for Volokhov Yar (20 km from Balakleya) .16317 people were evacuated from the city of Balakleya", the report says.

Also, the service says that explosions occured "on the technical territory of arsenal, but there are isolated cases of fragmentation."

On the night of Thursday, a fire occurred at the ammunition depot in the city of Balakleya, Kharkov region which led to detonation. According to the military prosecutor of Ukraine Anatoly Matios, the cause in the ammunition depots - tank and artillery shells caliber of 125 and 152 mm - according to preliminary data, was a sabotage.