Federal Foreign Office: Russia will remain a difficult partner

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ Russia will remain a difficult partner, but the solution of international problems is impossible without a dialogue with Moscow.

Report informs citing the TASS, German foreign minister Heiko Maas said before the meeting of foreign ministers of 28 EU member states in Brussels, commenting on the presidential elections in Russia.

“Russia will remain a difficult partner. But Russia will also be needed for solutions to the big international conflicts and so we want to remain in dialogue,” Maas stated.