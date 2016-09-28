 Top
    Farewell to Shimon Peres will take place on September 29

    Ben-Gurion Airport moves into a special mode of operation

    Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ State farewell ceremony with former President of Israel Shimon Peres, who has died at age 93, willl take place on September 29, and funeral will be held on September 30. Report informs referring to the Israeli media.

    Peres died today at the 94th year of life. He was taken on September 13 in the intensive care unit of Tel Hashomer medical center, doctors said that he felt weakness. Computed tomography revealed a brain hemorrhage.

    On the eve of his funeral, Ben Gurion Airport moved to a special operating mode.

