    Extremists Kill 30 Civilians in Captured Northwest Syrian Town

    The Nusra Front, an al-Qaeda affiliate in Syria, seized large parts of Syrian city Jisr al-Shughour

    Bakı. 26 aprel. REPORT.AZ/ The militants of the Nusra Front jihadist group killed at least 30 civilians in the town of Jisr al-Shughour in northwestern Syria, Lebanese Al Mayadeen TV channel reported Sunday.

    The Nusra Front, an al-Qaeda affiliate in Syria, seized large parts of Jisr al-Shughour on Saturday.

    According to the channel, the Syrian army launched a counter-offensive on Sunday forcing the militants to retreat to the northern outskirts of the town. The aim of the military operation is to liberate Jisr al-Shughour.

    At the same time, heavy fighting between the militants and government forces began on Sunday 11 miles to the south of Jisr al-Shughour, in the vicinity of Al-Ziyara town, in the province of Hama, Report informs citing Sputnik News.

