Extreme heat wave spreads across continent

Europe's scorching heat wave expanded across the continent on Saturday, with people from Britain to the Balkans sweltering under abnormally high temperatures after a record-breaking week.

Report informs citing the TASS, World Meteorological Organization (WMO), which analyzed recent weather anomalies informed.

France faced temperatures of 45,9 degrees Celsius in Gallargues-le-Montueux. This is the highest temperature ever registered in France. In Germany, the new temperature record from June 30 is 39.6 degrees. In the Czech Republic, a new national record of 38.9 degrees was set on June 26.

The WMO recalls that the current heat wave in Europe followed "extreme heat episodes in Australia, India, Pakistan and parts of the Middle East.